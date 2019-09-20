A one-man adapatation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein will be performed at Craigdarroch Castle throughought October. (File contributed/ Bruce Davies)

One-man Frankenstein show coming to Craigdarroch Castle

The Halloween special will kick off at the beginning of October

A fearsome monster will be creeping through the creaky halls of Craigdarroch Castle this fall.

Actor Jason Stevens will portray the infamous Victor Frankenstein– as well as a slew of other characters– in a one-man performance of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, which was originally published in 1818.

More than 100 years after its debut, the story still resonates with people.

WATCH: Beautiful Dunsmuir-made music fills Craigdarroch Castle

“It’s one of those tales that surprises us with its emotional depth and cultural relevance, “said Stevens. “Underneath, it’s a love story and a story about abandonment and loneliness, but it’s also a story about social responsibility which is a very relevant topic in our culture today.”

Stevens is also the actor who performs Craigdarroch Castle’s popular one-man show of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

READ MORE: One-man A Christmas Carol haunts Craigdarroch Castle

The Frankenstein show will run on Saturday evenings beginning at 6:15 p.m. from Oct. 5-26.

Tickets are available in advance online at thecastle.ca/pages/events, or by calling 250-592-5323. Tickets can also be picked up in person at Craigdarroch Castle at 1050 Joan Cres.

