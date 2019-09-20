One-man Frankenstein show coming to Craigdarroch Castle

The Halloween special will kick off at the beginning of October

A one-man adapatation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein will be performed at Craigdarroch Castle throughought October. (File contributed/ Bruce Davies)

A fearsome monster will be creeping through the creaky halls of Craigdarroch Castle this fall.

Actor Jason Stevens will portray the infamous Victor Frankenstein– as well as a slew of other characters– in a one-man performance of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, which was originally published in 1818.

More than 100 years after its debut, the story still resonates with people.

“It’s one of those tales that surprises us with its emotional depth and cultural relevance, “said Stevens. “Underneath, it’s a love story and a story about abandonment and loneliness, but it’s also a story about social responsibility which is a very relevant topic in our culture today.”

Stevens is also the actor who performs Craigdarroch Castle’s popular one-man show of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The Frankenstein show will run on Saturday evenings beginning at 6:15 p.m. from Oct. 5-26.

Tickets are available in advance online at thecastle.ca/pages/events, or by calling 250-592-5323. Tickets can also be picked up in person at Craigdarroch Castle at 1050 Joan Cres.

