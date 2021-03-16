One man in custody after staff at a Victoria store threatened with a knife

One man has been arrested after he allegedly brandished a knife towards staff and stole items from a store in Victoria.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, police were called to a business in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street for a report of a man with a weapon. Store staff assisted police in their efforts to locate the suspect, and they found him climbing a fence in the 600-block of Manchester Road.

The man was arrested for assault with a weapon, theft and breach of undertaking and he was taken to VicPD cells. There was also an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failing to attend court on a separate matter.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

