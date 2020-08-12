One man in hospital with severe injures after small fire in Victoria apartment building

Man was found by firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls about smoke on third floor

The 800-block of Fisgard Street in downtown Victoria sits partially blocked by police Wednesday morning (Aug. 12). Emergency crews responded to a small fire that sent one man to hospital with severe injuries. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning (Aug. 12) after being found by firefighters inside a building in the 800-block of Fisgard Street.

Victoria Fire Department Deputy Chief Dan Atkinson said the fire crew arrived shortly after 7:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about smoke on the third floor of Victoria Apartments. Firefighters found light smoke conditions, he said, but were alerted to the possibility of an occupant inside one of the suites.

The man was found and transferred to the care of BC Ambulance Service paramedics and transported to hospital.

The Victoria Police Department confirmed the man suffered life-threatening injuries. Their initial investigation indicates the fire isn’t believed to be suspicious.

A fire investigator attended the scene, but no report on the cause of the fire can be released at this time, Atkinson said. Their investigation continues.

Residents of the building gathered outside on the sidewalk.

VicPD was also on scene managing traffic control and the block of Fisgard Street between Quadra and Blanshard streets was closed to through traffic for a time after the incident.

