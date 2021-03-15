One man injured in police-involved shooting at Royal Jubilee Hospital

Victoria Police Department says man was armed, taser use ineffective

A man is in hospital after being shot by a Victoria police officer at Royal Jubilee Hospital early Monday morning.

Officers were at Jubilee just before 5:30 a.m. on March 15 for an unrelated call when they were alerted to a man at the hospital with a weapon.

Officers located a man with a weapon, according to a statement from the Victoria Police Department, and tasered him, which they said was ineffective. During the interaction, the man was shot by one of the officers.

He is being treated in hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with VicPD’s major crime unit are investigating and none of the officers involved were injured.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has been notified and will conduct its own independent investigation.

READ: Victoria police ask people to register bikes with new app

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD