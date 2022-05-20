One man missing after boat capsizes near Nitinat Narrows

Two others rescued by Coast Guard

One man missing, and two people were saved after a boat capsized on May 19, 2022. (Gazette file)

One man is missing and two people were saved after a boat capsized near Nitinat Narrows on Thursday, May 19.

Lake Cowichan RCMP received reports of an overturned boat just after 8 p.m. on Thursday and officers went to the nearest boat launch and found that members of the Ditidaht First Nation community had already taken to the water to assist after being contacted by the Canadian Coast Guard.

The police officers learned that the boat was carrying three people and two survivors were located by the Coast Guard. One man remains unaccounted for.

“The two survivors that were located by the Coast Guard were initially taken to Port Renfrew, and then transported to a larger centre for further medical treatment,” said RCMP Sgt Chris Manseau.

“The Lake Cowichan RCMP continue to liaise with their Search and Rescue partners who continue searching for the missing man.”

Currently Parks Canada, along with an RCMP Air 8 helicopter, are patrolling the area searching for the missing man.

“The Lake Cowichan RCMP want to thank all of the volunteers and partners who immediately offered to assist, and continue to so. Their efforts, local knowledge and ability to jump in at a moment’s notice to assist in situations like this are truly appreciated,” Manseau said.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP request anyone who may have information on this incident, or saw the boat earlier on May 19, to contact the detachment at 250-749-6668.

