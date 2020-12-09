One more COVID-19 case added to Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak

Six staff members and nine patients have tested positive, one has died

A total of six staff members and nine patients have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak was first announced on Dec. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Island Health announced one more case of COVID-19 on Wednesday related to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak.

The new case, a staff member, brings the outbreak total to six staff members and nine patients since it was first announced on Dec. 1. Of those, one person has died.

READ ALSO: One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Island Health said this additional case continues to confirm that the outbreak is being contained to acute care areas.Patients in those areas continue to be monitored for symptoms and staff members who have been in contact with positive cases continue to be tested. Movement between acute and long-term care units has also been restricted to staff members who have or are currently working in acute care areas.

While outpatient services, including medical imaging and day surgery, and the emergency department remain open, laboratory services have been temporarily moved. Those services can now be accessed at the Keating Cross Road lab, located at 2140A Keating Cross Rd.

“We want people to know that it is safe to access these services,” Island Health said, urging people to continue to seek medical help if and when they need it.

As of Dec. 9, there are 158 active cases on Vancouver Island, with eight people in hospital and four in critical care.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaHospitalsSaanichSaanich Peninsula