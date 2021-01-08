One person dead after drowning near Brentwood Bay Ferry Terminal

Central Saanich police responded to reports of a drowning in Brentwood Bay on the morning of Jan. 8. The investigation has been taken over by the B.C. Coroners Service. (Google Maps)

One person has died after drowning in Brentwood Bay on Friday morning.

The Central Saanich Police Service has confirmed officers responded to a report of a drowning adult near the Brentwood Bay Ferry Terminal on Jan. 8.

When police arrived, the individual had already died. Police have determined the death is not suspicious. The investigation was taken over by the B.C. Coroners Service around 9:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed that a death occurred in Brentwood Bay on Friday morning and the department is “currently investigating to determine all the facts surrounding the death” – including the cause.

“It would be presumptive to assume or speculate on cause until the coroner has completed their investigation to determine all the facts,” the spokesperson said.

The individual’s name has not been publicly released at this time. Per the Coroners Act, no further details about the individual’s identity could be released or confirmed.

READ ALSO: One person sustains head, foot injury following Pat Bay Highway collision

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

PoliceSaanich PeninsulaWater