(File photo)

(File photo)

One person dead after Highway 4 collision near Coombs

BC Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation

One person has died after a collision on Highway 4 near Coombs on Jan. 6.

Police, Qualicum Beach Fire Department and BC EHS were called to the scene at approximately 5:50 p.m., RCMP reported.

RCMP reported a pickup truck crossed the centre line and hit another car. The driver of the car was killed.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: Resident reports losing $20K via fraud buying cryptocurrency

BC Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Drive BC reported the road between Hilliers Rd and the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 4A was closed at approximately 6:20 p.m. It reopened shortly before 2 a.m.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coombsfatal collisionRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau commits to seeking justice for Flight PS752 victims on 3-year anniversary
Next story
Friends and family say goodbye to B.C. teen killed in Christmas Eve bus crash

Just Posted

Volunteers with the Friends of Bowker Creek clear a debris jam in preparation for the second annual planting of 30,000 chum eggs in an Oak Bay section of the creek. (Bowker Creek Salmon Recovery/Facebook)
Volunteers clear smothering debris from Oak Bay creek to ready for 30K salmon eggs

The bacon cheeseburger from Deep Cove Market from Dine Around. (Don Denton/Black Press)
Dine Around, Stay in Town Victoria returns with delicious deals this month

Colwood council members stopped by the city’s public works department Wednesday (Jan 4.) to thanks staff for their hard work during December’s snowstorm. (Courtesy of City of Colwood/Facebook)
Colwood staff thanked for marathon hours spent clearing snow

Dance Victoria is producing Dance Days from Jan. 13 until Jan. 22. (Black Press Media Files)
Waltz into the new year with Victoria Dance Days