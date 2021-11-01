One person is confirmed dead after a work-site accident in Duncan on Oct. 28. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

One person dead after worksite accident in Duncan

Death occurred at auto-wrecking yard on Boys Road

Details are sparse, but the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafe BC are investigating after a death at a Duncan auto wrecking business last week.

The death occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Eagle Auto Wrecking on Boys Road.

Ryan Panton, manager of strategic communications and media relations for the BC Coroners Service, said as the coroner’s investigation is open, he is unable to provide any additional information at this time.

WorkSafe BC’s prevention and investigations teams responded to the incident, and an investigation has been launched, WorkSafe BC said in a statement.

“The purpose of WorkSafe BC’s investigation is to determine the cause of the incident, and any contributing factors, with the aim to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,” the statement said.

“We do not have any additional information that can be shared at this time.”


