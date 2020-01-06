The Courtenay Fire Department along with the Comox Valley RCMP responded to a fatal crash Sunday evening on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road. Photo by CTV Vancouver Island

One person dead following late-night crash in the Comox Valley

The incident happened on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road.

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision late Sunday evening in the Comox Valley.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Courtenay Fire Department along with the Comox Valley RCMP responded to the crash on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road where a Mercedes car collided head-on with a Brinks armored truck.

RCMP confirm the driver of the Mercedes died at the scene.

The noted while the investigation is only in the preliminary stages, investigators were able to determine the car crossed over the centre line before colliding head-on with the armored truck. The occupants of the truck were uninjured and remained at the scene.

“Investigators are looking for witnesses who observed the collision or the vehicle prior to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

Traffic in the area was affected for several hours while the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service, Comox Valley Municipal Traffic and the BC Coroners Service examined the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the collision to contact RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file number 2020-312.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rain, chance of flurries expected for Greater Victoria this week
Next story
Single car crash closes Foul Bay Road Friday afternoon

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria spa permanently closes its doors eight months after devastating fire

Sattva Spa will no longer reopen after the building was destroyed by neighbouring fire

Victoria staff request $725,000 to plan for new Crystal Pool facility

Staff are starting over after $2.2 million already spent on designs

Rain, chance of flurries expected for Greater Victoria this week

Environment Canada forecasts showers until Sunday at least

New Year, old trends for Oak Bay police

Outboard motor, kayak reported missing near yacht club

West Shore RCMP looking for alleged Langford laptop thief

Video footage shows suspect walking out of Staples with a display laptop

VIDEO: Victoria astronomer helps discover 10-billion-year-old galaxy cluster

A selection of Victoria’s top stories for Jan. 6

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

One person dead following late-night crash in the Comox Valley

The incident happened on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road.

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Most Read