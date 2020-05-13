Rescue crews discovered an individual unresponsive on Norris Rock (red pin) following a boating accident Tuesday night off of Hornby Island. Google Maps

One person dead in boating accident off Hornby Island

Two people involved, one man recovered with hypothermia

One man is dead following a boating accident off Hornby Island Tuesday evening.

According to the Hornby Island Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to tend to a patient with hypothermia as a result of an overturned boat.

While en route, they received word of a second patient, possibly deceased.

While the first medical crew arrived to assist a patient who was showing signs of hypothermia, a second crew went to Ford’s Cove Marina to board a dive boat to locate the second boater. The crew located the individual unresponsive on Norris Rock.

Crews brought the man back to the marina where a BC Air Ambulance crew and a local doctor met the patient to continue resuscitation efforts. The doctor pronounced the man dead at the marina.

According to their Facebook page, Hornby Island Fire Rescue noted they believe the boat capsized and one man was unable to stay afloat without a personal flotation device. The other boater was able to drag him to Norris Rock where he was able to right the boat and row it to Hornby Island to get help.

Sources indicate the man was not a resident of Hornby Island.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed with Black Press the man was in his 70s and they are currently obtaining the information necessary to determine the cause, manner and circumstances of the death.


