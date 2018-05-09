One person dead in incident at Port Sidney Marina

Police said the individual did not drown; cause of death to be determined

One person has died in an incident Wednesday afternoon at Port Sidney Marina.

Paramedics and police were called to the Marina shortly before 5 p.m. on May 9, after there were reports of a possible drowning.

At the scene, ambulance personnel carried a spine board into the Marina and police donned flotation vests as they walked down the gangway. The paramedics later returned to put their equipment away.

An officer with the Sidney North Saanich RCMP confirmed one person had died in an incident at the Marina, but that the person did not drown.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service has been called to the scene and will be tasked with determining the official cause of death.

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. woman gets 7-year ban in animal cruelty case after 82 cats, dogs seized
Next story
Victoria police seize drugs, stolen property after break and enter arrest

Just Posted

One person dead in incident at Port Sidney Marina

Police said the individual did not drown; cause of death to be determined

Fernwood garden in the middle of land dispute with school district 61

School board wants to demolish garden that a Victoria man has been using for four years

Victoria police seize drugs, stolen property after break and enter arrest

Two suspects were arrested at the 400-block of Cecelia Road Wednesday morning

Local favourites in the lineup for women’s sevens at Westhills

Canada kicks off play against Australia on Saturday

Saanich Police remain mum about potential pot raid

Glanford Avenue business shares space with bottle depot

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Vernon shooting, Penticton carjacking and fatal shooting in Nanaimo linked: police

Public assistance sought in locating car associated with three B.C. incidents that left one man dead.

VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris sings love for Canada while filming in B.C.

The ‘How I Met your Mother’ actor spent his last weekend in B.C. enjoying the fresh outdoors

Feds to boost G7 security by flying in 3,000 officers, German shepherds

G7 leaders to meet in June in Quebec

Allegations against MP Christine Moore ‘not relevant’ to Weir case: Singh

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh waved off the suggestion the two incidents were linked

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Okanagan

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Most Read