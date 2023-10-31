One person dies in fire south of Campbell River

Fifth wheel RV fully engulfed in flames

A person died in a fire in a RV on Lambeth Road 20 km. south of Campbell River on Monday, Oct. 30.

“We got paged out about 5:30 yesterday afternoon for a structure fire and it came over the air that there may have been somebody trapped inside,” Oyster River Fire Rescue (ORFR) Chief Bruce Green said. “When I arrived on scene, I found a fifth wheel fully involved in flames and it started spreading to the surrounding structures.”

Upon arrival, firefighters were, again, informed that there may have been somebody inside the RV located in yard in the mostly rural area just north of the Oyster River.

“After we were able to knock the fire down, we, unfortunately, discovered that that there was a person that had succumbed to the fire,” the fire chief said.

It took firefighters about half an hour to get the fire under control and crews ended up being there for three hours extinguishing hotspot. The call-out involved 30 firefighters from the ORFR and from the Merville Fire Hall.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and as of noon Oct. 31, no identity of the victim has been released. The fire chief extended thanks to supporting agencies and personnel.

“Just (want to) thank BC Ambulance and the RCMP for all their help in the scene and the dispatchers. They did a great job,” Chief Green said.

