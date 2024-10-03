One person dies in Northern Vancouver Island float plane crash

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined

The Port Hardy RCMP is actively investigating a fatal float plane crash that occurred Wednesday evening (Oct. 2).

"At approximately 7:50 p.m., Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) notified Port Hardy RCMP of a float plane crash in Warner Bay, Seymour Inlet," states a news release from Sgt. Vanessa Munn, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations). "The Search and Rescue and Tactical Rescue and Recovery Unit (SAR TAC) attended the scene and recovered the three occupants of the plane. Sadly, one of the occupants was located deceased."

According to the release, the Port Hardy RCMP is working closely with the Transport Safety Board and BC Coroners Service. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) and West Coast Marine Services have been called in to support the ongoing investigation.

"Port Hardy RCMP offer their sincere condolences to the family, friends and everyone impacted by this fatality," added Munn.

Warner Bay is located about 45 kilometres northeast of Port Hardy.