Victoria Police responded to a stabbing near the 900-block of Esquimalt Road on Sunday. (Google Maps)

One person injured in Esquimalt stabbing

VicPD continues to investigate a Sunday afternoon stabbing in Esquimalt

A stabbing in Esquimalt remains under investigation.

At around 2 p.m. on Sunday, the Victoria Police Department was called to a report of an assault with a weapon in the 900-block of Esquimalt Road.

The victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, while another person was taken into custody.

ALSO READ: One man taken to hospital following shooting on Bay Street

More details on this incident are not being released at this time.

“This file is under investigation and we’ll provide more information as we are able to in the coming days,” said VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford in a statement.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Thief raids office during performance college’s annual gala
Next story
Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

Just Posted

One person injured in Esquimalt stabbing

On Sunday afternoon Victoria Police were called to the area for an assault with a weapon

Thief raids office during performance college’s annual gala

Canadian College of Performing Arts determined not to let theft taint 2019-20 season kick-off

Women flee attempted robbery in Carnarvon Park

Oak Bay Police briefs for Aug. 5-11

Modest Smoke Shop burglary suspect caught after resident hears breaking glass

West Shore RCMP arrest one man after early morning break and enter

RCMP searching for missing Greater Victoria residents

Easha Rayel, 36, and James Evans, 23, believed to be travelling in blue 2002 BMW 325Ci

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Island fire department responds to three vehicle incidents under an hour

Courtenay incidents include a possible hit-and-run, rear-ender and vehicle driving into kayak shop

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Island SAR team finds hikers stranded in Strathcona Park at 4:30 a.m.

Hikers were lost in fog Friday night and missed junction on way to campsite

Most Read