The King Edward Liquor Store is located in the 3600-block of Third Avenue in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

One person injured in robbery at Port Alberni liquor store

Suspect has been arrested by Port Alberni RCMP

One person has suffered serious injuries and another is facing numerous court charges after a Port Alberni liquor store was robbed on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

When Port Alberni RCMP arrived at the King Edward Liquor Store in the 3600-block of Third Avenue they saw a staff member who had suffered “a severe laceration to their neck from the suspect,” RCMP Const. Richard Johns said.

The staff member was sent to hospital via ambulance and treated at West Coast General Hospital. Their injuries are non life-threatening, he added.

The assailant got away with a bottle of liquor.

Port Alberni RCMP located the suspect, named as Melinda Martin, 31, of Port Alberni, a few hours later. She was arrested without incident, Johns said.

“Officers worked quickly to identify and arrest this dangerous person without incident,” he said. “We know how much crimes like this affect our community. We appreciate the public’s assistance in locating Ms. Martin before anyone else could be injured.”

Martin has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three breaches of conditions.

Martin is also facing new charges for assault, fraud, theft and breach over the last three months, Johns said. Martin has been remanded in custody for a court appearance later this month.


