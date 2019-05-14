One person sent to hospital after motorcycle strikes car in View Royal

One person was transported to hospital after a motorcycle struck the back of a vehicle on Six Mile Road.

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, View Royal firefighters along with the BC Ambulance Service and West Shore RCMP responded to the intersection of Atkins Road and Six Mile road for a reported motorcycle crash.

READ ALSO: Motorcycle crash snarls northbound Trans Canada Highway traffic at Chemainus

Upon arrival, crews found a rider on the ground with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Passersby were rendering initial first aid to the rider.

Fire Chief Paul Hurst with View Royal Fire Rescue said it appears the motorcycle hit the back of a north bound vehicle on Six Mile road.

READ ALSO: View Royal Fire responds to fourth smouldering fire call in a week

There were no injuries to the occupant of the car but there was significant damage to the car from the impact. The motorcycle was totaled.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital by paramedics. West Shore RCMP are investigating. The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram