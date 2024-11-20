One person unaccounted for after house fire in Nanaimo

Coroner on the scene after fire on Old Victoria Road the morning of Nov. 20

One person is unaccounted for following an early morning fire in south Nanaimo on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

1 / 1 One person is unaccounted for following an early morning fire in south Nanaimo on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service are at the scene of an early morning house fire in south Nanaimo today.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at about 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, and arrived to find the home in the 1000 block of Old Victoria Road fully engulfed in flames.

By noon an excavator was being employed to tear through the still-smouldering remains of the house in search of a cause and a person who was, so far, unaccounted for.

"Witnesses told investigators that shortly after the fire was reported, an adult, who is believed to reside in the home, may have re-entered the residence. This person is unaccounted for," said reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. "Fire crews cannot enter the home because it's currently unsafe to do so."

Troy Libbus, Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief, said investigators had not determined what started the fire.

The fire scene has been secured and will be for some time, police said. The section of Old Victoria Road is also closed indefinitely to traffic other than residents and workers of businesses in the area and police will advise when it will be reopened.

Anyone with information about the fire or the person unaccounted for is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP detachment's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.