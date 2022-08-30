Langford Fire Rescue responded alongside BCEHS paramedics after a person in a mobility scooter got stuck in a hole near a construction site in Langford Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

One sent to hospital after mobility scooter falls into hole near Langford construction site

Investigation on-going into cause

Fire and ambulance crews were called to a construction site in Langford after a mobility scooter got stuck in a hole near the site.

B.C. Emergency Health Services received a call to a construction site at Goldstream Avenue and Wale Road just after noon on Tuesday (Aug. 30). According to an emailed statement, paramedics treated one person and transported them to hospital in stable condition.

Langford Fire Rescue Chief Chris Aubrey told Black Press Media fire crews responded as well in order to help extract the person from the fully-enclosed scooter and load them into a waiting ambulance.

Aubrey said the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

