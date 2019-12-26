Victoria police, fire and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team responded to an incident in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue on Christmas evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

One suspect sent to hospital after barricade, fire in downtown Victoria on Christmas

Suspect is suffering life-threatening injuries

One person was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a barricade and fire in downtown Victoria on Christmas.

Victoria police said officers were called to the 700-block of Pandora Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Christmas evening for a report of an armed person causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, the person had barricaded themselves in a suite in a multi-unit residential building.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) was deployed and smoke was seen coming from the suite while tactical officers were deploying. The Victoria Fire Department arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire while GVERT officers made an emergency entry into the suite, police said.

READ ALSO: Police incident impacts downtown Victoria traffic on Christmas

The suspect was taken into custody and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries by BC Emergency Health Services and paramedics.

Police said the suspect remains in a life-threatening condition as of Thursday evening.

A VicPD investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) was also notified of the incident and has exerted its jurisdiction over the case, according to VicPD.

Traffic was impacted on Christmas evening on Pandora Avenue between Blanshard and Douglas Streets as police and emergency crews responded to the incident.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Victoria police, fire and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team responded to an incident in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue on Christmas evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Previous story
Police incident impacts downtown Victoria traffic on Christmas

Just Posted

One suspect sent to hospital after barricade, fire in downtown Victoria on Christmas

Suspect is suffering life-threatening injuries

A new decade: Some of Greater Victoria’s biggest projects slated for completion in 2020

Big 2020 milestones for wastewater treatment project, McKenzie Interchange

Housing supply has yet to meet demand, says head of West Shore Developers Association

Affordable housing, biggest issue for West Shore heading into 2020

Another one for the books: Greater Victoria libraries reflect on 2019

Staff are already looking forward to 2020

Start planning your dream wedding at the 2020 Modern Wedding Show

Yearly wedding and events show is the largest on Vancouver Island

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Encore no more? Musicians debate if forced concert callbacks are out of style

Punk rockers Pup have banned the encore from their setlists

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Police investigating homicide in Duncan on Christmas Day

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Most Read