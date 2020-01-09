One taken to hospital after an assault at UVic

Police say there is no risk to the public, other students

A 20-year-old man was assaulted on the University of Victoria campus on Wednesday evening. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after being assaulted at the University of Victoria (UVic) on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the campus around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of an altercation between two 20-year-old men that led to one being assaulted.

Oak Bay police arrested a suspect and the victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance to be treated for his injuries. Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties said the nature of the young man’s injuries is not known.

Bernoties emphasized that while the cause of the altercation is unclear, the assault had nothing to do with UVic. The men knew each other and there is no risk to the public or to other students, he noted.

“Incidents like this can happen anywhere,” he said. “The campus is a safe place.”

Bernoties couldn’t speculate about whether or not drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident and police don’t know if the men are students at UVic.

The university was aware of the assault but had few details.

The young man who was arrested will need to appear in court eventually and the victim will be called to testify, Bernoties noted.

