One taken to hospital after early-morning 4-alarm boat fire in Ladysmith

One person was taken to hospital after a boat caught fire on land at Ladysmith’s Fishermen’s Wharf early in the morning of Feb. 26. (Photo submitted by Mike Christensen)

One person was taken to hospital after a boat fire at Ladysmith’s Fishermen’s Wharf early Saturday morning.

“We were called out about 4:00 a.m. with reports of a boat on fire on the land,” said Ladysmith Fire/Rescue Chief Chris Geiger in an email to The Chronicle. “There was one occupant on the boat, he sustained some burn injuries and was taken to hospital.”

Geiger said the cause was attributed to a wood-burning heater, but BC RCMP says it is too early in the investigation to determine the cause for sure.

“When officers arrived, they found fire service was fighting a large fire involving several boats and structures. A man, who was suffering from severe burns was standing near the gate,” reads a news release from S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer for BC RCMP.

She said RCMP are treating the fire as suspicious in its investigation until it can determine otherwise. It is investigating along with Ladysmith Fire/Rescue and the Vancouver Island General Investigation Section.

Ladysmith, North Oyster, North Cedar, and North Cowichan fire departments responded to the incident.

Anyone who has information about the fire is asked to contact the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.

