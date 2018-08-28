One woman killed, another injured when struck by SUV in Victoria

Central Saanich Road has reopened again this morning following a fatal crash Monday night.
One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after they were struck by an SUV.
Police say the two women were hit at about 7 p.m. while they were walking a dog. The dog was also killed.
The BC Coroners Service confims they’re in the early stages of an investigation involving a woman in her 50’s.
The road was shut down to traffic overnight while officers investigated the scene between Mt Newton X Rd and East Saanich Road.
We are investigating a serious motor vehicle incident tonight.
Access on Central Saanich Rd between Mt Newton X Rd and East Saanich Rd will be closed temporarily for further investigation.
With files from the Canadian Press