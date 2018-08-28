One woman killed, another injured when struck by SUV in Victoria

The fatal crash took place along Central Saanich Road on Aug. 27, 2018 (Google Maps)

Central Saanich Road has reopened again this morning following a fatal crash Monday night.

One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after they were struck by an SUV.

Police say the two women were hit at about 7 p.m. while they were walking a dog. The dog was also killed.

The BC Coroners Service confims they’re in the early stages of an investigation involving a woman in her 50’s.

The road was shut down to traffic overnight while officers investigated the scene between Mt Newton X Rd and East Saanich Road.

We are investigating a serious motor vehicle incident tonight. Access on Central Saanich Rd between Mt Newton X Rd and East Saanich Rd will be closed temporarily for further investigation. — CS Police Service (@cspoliceservice) August 28, 2018

With files from the Canadian Press

