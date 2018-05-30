Driver’s license seized in Esquimalt parking lot crash

Other vehicles and a fence were also damaged Tuesday night in the 900-block of Carlton Terrace

Victoria Police say one woman was transported to hospital Tuesday night after a series of multi-vehicle collisions in a parking lot.

Police were called to the 900-block of Carlton Terrace in Esquimalt just after 9 p.m. for a reported collision involving two properties and more than one vehicle. When they arrived, they discovered that a one car had been involved in a collision while parking that spanned two neighbouring properties and damaged multiple vehicles.

In a Facebook post a woman named Joni Birdie Oldhoff said that her car was one of the vehicles damaged.

“A woman somehow, plowed through our fence twice, completely smashing her front end and leaking liquid everywhere,” the post reads.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

Police say drugs and alcohol were not involved, and that no one was injured in the incident.

The driver’s license was seized for a review.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com