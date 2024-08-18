One year after rescue, Vancouver Islander conquers his mountain

This year, trek up Mount Becher holds new lessons and meaning for Comox Valley senior

When Comox Valley's Terry Vrain was lost on nearby Mount Becher last August, spending a cold and frightening night out on the mountain, he little imagined that a year later he would be back on the summit and celebrating his miraculous survival.

Last time, his hike ended with a helicopter trip to the hospital. This year, the mountain holds new lessons and meaning.

In August 2023 Vrain,78, co-founder of Innisfree Farm & Botanic Garden in Royston, was completing his annual hike with friends when he missed a turning, took a side trail and went down the wrong way — ultimately leading to 24 hours alone on the mountain, with no water or supplies, and a back injury, until Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue (CVGSAR) was able to locate him and winch him to safety.

As well as raising $35,000 last year from the local community for the CVGSAR, Vrain has participated in several initiatives to bring awareness to their life-saving work and to help raise more funds for the local organization.

Despite concerns about whether he could complete the arduous hike this year, Vrain chose to face his fears and start training this past winter to ensure he would be ready to once again climb Mount Becher.

"I do have concerns about getting old and feeble," Vrain says, "so plenty of exercise is in order, and it's good for my brain too."

Some changes were put in place for this year's hike, such as walking sticks for support, and his friends not letting him out of their sight. Vrain also has learned from this experience with Mount Becher: "One thing I discovered this year was the meditation aspect to the exercise. Every step for 4.5 hours I had to focus and know where my foot was landing so I wouldn't slip or fall."

He continues to be grateful to the CVGSAR for saving his life, and he wants everyone to know the importance of being prepared: "The body and mind need to be trained and prepared, and the emergency supplies and emergency plans are critical too, just in case."

For more information about the local volunteer-led search and rescue team and their current fundraising for a new facility, visit www.cvgsar.com/about-us/