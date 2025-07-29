Ongoing drought means B.C. still at heightened wildfires, despite quieter summer

Officials ask British Columbians to be cautious ahead of the long weekend

Officials are asking British Columbians to stay alert and stay prepared heading into the B.C. Day long weekend amid a quieter wildfire season.

Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene was joined by Forests Minister Ravi Parmar, as well as officials from BC Wildfire Service, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, the River Forecast Centre and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

Parmar said there are currently 62 active wildfires in B.C., with four started in the past 24 hours. Eight were contained in the same period.

He said 98.5 per cent of hectares burned so far this year have been in the Prince George Fire Centre, in the province's northeast, adding that the rest of B.C. is seeing a quieter wildfire season.

"But let me be clear, don't let that lull into a false sense of security. Quick action from BC Wildfire Service crews to local firefighters, we've been able to contain those fires to four hectares or less," Parmar said.