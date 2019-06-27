Online ad lists Victoria City Hall for sale for $500B

The poster, who leaves no contact information, claims to be the province of B.C.

Have $500 billion to spare? Victoria’s City Hall can be yours — or, at least, it could be if a Craigslist ad purporting to sell the building was legitimate.

The ad, clearly fake, was posted late Wednesday night.

“I hope a good buyer can fix city hall,” the ad reads.

The ad takes shots at Mayor Lisa Helps and Councillor Ben Isitt, and claims the crime rate in the city is so high people avoid downtown. Taxes, parking and bike lanes are also targeted.

