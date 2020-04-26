Online classes not mandatory but highly encouraged, according to Sooke School District

Students with bad grades must take part in remote learning to move onto next grade level

Online classes for students during COVID-19 isn’t mandatory, but it’s being highly encouraged by Sooke School District’s superintendent.

“The extension of learning that we’re offering isn’t something we can enforce, but it will certainly support students until the next school year,” said Scott Stinson. “For now, teachers can provide a final grade for work up to the beginning of spring break.”

This statement clarifies a provincial announcement back in March when education minister Rob Fleming announced that all students who are currently on track to move onto the next grade or to graduate would do so.

Stinson said that while it is mostly guaranteed that anyone in a position to move forward will, those that haven’t been doing as well in their grades will have to make sure they are staying connected with their teachers.

“Not everyone has access to online learning and we understand that, but remote learning is just as important for those that need to move on to the next grade,” Stinson said.

In the same vein, the superintendent confirmed that between 65 to 75 students are currently in educational supervision due to their parents being essential workers.

Currently, there are three sites in SD62, including Saseenos Elementary in Sooke, Lakewood Elementary in Langford, and Colwood Elementary.

SD62 is offering a Monday through Friday program from 8:40 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. to those that ‘exhaust all possibilities’ for their kids to be supervised before getting help from the school district. Notably, there isn’t any transportation or food services available during supervision times.

Applications are still being accepted until the end of the school year.

