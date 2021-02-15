Online music workshops available for Greater Victoria young artists

Kathryn Calder, City of Victoria’s artist in residence, is facilitating a performance and songwriting workshop for youth. (YouTube)

Calling all singers and poets – youth are invited to join the City of Victoria’s artist in residence for songwriting and performance workshops this spring.

The virtual workshop series, called Opening Act, is facilitated by artist in residence Kathryn Calder. People aged 14 to 24 can learn about songwriting, performing, composing, melody, lyrics, arrangement and production. At the end of the series, participants share their songs and discuss production and recording with Victoria producer Colin Stewart.

Opening Act is a three-part series on April 1, 22 and 29, as well as two one-on-one sessions with Calder, a recognized musician and music producer and the vocalist and keyboardist for the New Pornographers.

Residents of the Capital Regional District can apply and must submit a completed application form by Monday, March 8 at 6 p.m

An information session will be held Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. Those interested can register by emailing culture@victoria.ca.

For Opening Act submission guidelines, visit victoria.ca.

