A recent survey of nearly 2,500 doctors across Canada found 42 per cent had seen no change in the supply of gear such as masks and face shields in the last month, in an April 28, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Online portal to connect buyers and sellers of COVID-19 supplies launched

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says current demand is being met but is expected to increase

The federal government is launching a web-based portal to help connect buyers and sellers of protective equipment used to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The online tool is also meant to help Canadians figure out what kind of gear they should think about wearing, or will have to wear, as they begin to return to work.

The federal government continues to increase the stores of personal protective equipment in Canada by purchasing from domestic and international suppliers.

They’ve placed orders for hundreds of millions of items, including gowns, gloves, masks and ventilators and say nearly 60 planeloads of supplies have arrived so far.

The Liberals also continue to sign contracts with Canadian companies retooling existing product lines to take on production of items such as gowns and face shields.

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says current demand is being met but is expected to increase as economies reopen, and all levels of government are intent on making sure there are enough supplies for all.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online
Next story
Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

Just Posted

Missing Saanich woman’s body found near Malahat

Shawnigan RCMP says death not considered suspicious, coroner service investigating

VIDEO: Victoria seeks feedback on proposed plan for Peter Pollen Park

Video shows the concept design for the park, featuring a sunrise and sunset lawn with sweeping views

Oak Bay deer project working despite new fawns appearing

Deer contraception project clarifies confusion about fawns

Langford strata owners worried hefty sewage bills will swamp homeowners

Skedans Road homeowners say they face a $25,000 bill for main sewage installation

School district, Saanich police investigate racist, violent online yearbook comments

Mount Douglas Secondary yearbook taken down after derogatory messages posted

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Two young women who were in the midst of organizing a Black… Continue reading

VIDEO: BC Ferries’ first hybrid vessel begins service on Texada-Powell River route June 10

New Port McNeill–Alert Bay–Sointula ferry also beginning service this month

Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

The victim went to a Lower Mainland RCMP detachment with her mother on May 7 to report the incident

B.C. ordered to pay family of tubing accident victim $150K

Andrew Barrie and two others died in 2012 after they went over Cascade Falls while tubing

Spot prawn season is open in B.C., and this year it’s staying local

The usual export plan is off because of COVID-19, so fishermen are hoping to sell fresh, local

‘Lucky to be alive’: Jet skier rescued after running out of fuel on northern B.C. river

A helicopter and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the rescue

Most Read