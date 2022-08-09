Only minor injuries after Highway 19A crash Sunday

This pick-up rear-ended a Toyota sedan on Highway 19A Sunday (Aug. 7) afternoon at the Gumboot Market in Merville. Photo by Christy Vandon This pick-up rear-ended a Toyota sedan on Highway 19A Sunday (Aug. 7) afternoon at the Gumboot Market in Merville. Photo by Christy Vandon This Toyota sedan was rear-ended by a pick-up on Highway 19A Sunday (Aug. 7) afternoon at the Gumboot Market in Merville. Photo by Christy Vandon

The vehicle occupants were shaken, but injuries were kept minimal after a substantial rear-ender on Highway 19A at the Gumboot Market (Merville Hall), north of Courtenay, Sunday afternoon.

According to witnesses, a Toyota sedan was heading northbound and was attempting to turn left at the market when it was rear-ended by a Chevrolet pick-up.

Oyster River Fire Department deputy chief Martyn Thomas attended the scene.

“It was a heavy rear-end collision,” he said. “People were complaining of minor injuries. Police and ambulance checked them out and they were fine.

“Everybody was wearing their seatbelts and the cars did their jobs in the crumple zones, so that is what stopped any (substantial) injuries.”

This is the second accident in a two-week span along that stretch of highway.

“A similar accident occurred two weeks (ago) with a woman heading into the market southbound at the back entrance by Fireweed Farm and was run right into the ditch,” said Christy Vanden, who supplied photos of the most recent crash.

Thomas said while he hears complaints about the speed limit (80 km/h) on this stretch of highway, it’s not the speed, as much as the drivers.

“Everybody goes on about the road, but it’s not the road, is it? It’s the people,” he said. “Drivers must keep paying attention. Especially during the week, when you are finished work and you are coming home, you are not home until you are through that door.”

Thomas said there has been a push to have the speed limit reduced to 60 km/h, as it is near the Black Creek General Store.

Black Press has reached out to the RCMP for additional comments.

