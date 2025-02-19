Ontario man arrested in Kelowna after 2 years of hiding

After two years on the run, Brian Gosse was arrested on February 11, 2025

After two years on the run, a man from Windsor, Ontario, charged with drug trafficking was arrested in Kelowna.

Brian Gosse had been in hiding for two years after removing his electronic-monitoring bracelet while on bail and awaiting trial for numerous drug trafficking related charges.

According to police, in April 2021, the 57-year-old was arrested in Ontario, while in possession of two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 112 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of cocaine, and $8,000 in cash.

Gosse had been released on bail while awaiting trial when he was arrested again on new drug trafficking charges after Windsor Police found him in possession of 986 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 245 grams of cocaine, 161 grams of fentanyl, and over $16,000.

Gosse was again released on bail with conditions. However, he removed his electronic monitoring device in August 2023, and "went into hiding," said the Windsor Police Service.

Through investigation, Windsor Police bail compliance officers tracked Gosse to Kelowna.

With assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, the RCMP Kelowna High-Risk Offender Unit, the British Columbia Sheriff Department, and the British Columbia Fugitive Return Program, Gosse was taken into custody without incident on Feb. 11.

He was then returned to Windsor and is facing five counts of failing to comply with a release order, in addition to his original charges relating to drug trafficking.

The Windsor Police Service encourages anyone with information regarding individuals who do not comply with their release conditions to contact us at 519-255-6700. To report anonymously, please contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.catchcrooks.com.