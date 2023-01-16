Victoria police have arrested a man in connection with a series of assaults where women reported having a “chemical liquid” splashed or sprayed on their legs. (Black Press Media file photo)

OPCC orders conduct review of VicPD officer who took ‘inappropriate’ videos and shared them

Special Municipal Constable Foster Martin was subject of disciplinary conduct investigation

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) has ordered a review into the findings of a disciplinary proceeding related to alleged discreditable conduct and deceit against a Victoria police officer.

Special Municipal Const. Foster Martin was the subject of a disciplinary conduct investigation under the Police Act in relation to taking “inappropriate” video recordings of others and showing those videos, said the OPCC.

The Victoria Police Department investigated the matter and found that Martin had committed discreditable conduct when he took an inappropriate video of a prisoner in VicPD cells and showed that video to co-workers. He was also alleged to have been untruthful during a Police Act interview, said the OPCC.

The Discipline Authority, however, found that Martin did not commit misconduct in relation to another instance of taking and showing an inappropriate video and for deceit – ultimately recommending a two-day suspension without pay.

In a Notice of Review on the Record issued Monday (Jan. 16), Police Complaint Commissioner Clayton Pecknold determined that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the findings by the Discipline Authority are incorrect.

Pecknold appointed the Honourable Brian Neal, K.C., retired BC Provincial Court judge, to preside as the adjudicator of the Review on the Record. The will be scheduled by the adjudicator.

