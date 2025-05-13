Open fire ban coming May 16 for Kamloops Fire Centre region

Campfires will remain allowed under the current conditions

Starting at noon on Friday, May 16, the Kamloops Fire Centre is issuing a ban on Category 3 open fires.

That covers any fires that are burns of material in three or more piles of material up to two metres high and three, in a single pile larger than two metres high or three metres wide, windrow burns and burns over stubble and grass.

Category 2 and Category 1 fires, the latter which includes campfires, would remain allowed under the open burning prohibition.

Municipalities often follow BC Wildfire Service prohibitions but can put in place different restrictions based on conditions in their local area.

Residents in a municipality are directed to check with their local government and fire departments for any different fire prohibitions.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the burn causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663 5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, people are asked to call 1 888 3-FOREST, check online at bcwildfire.ca or download the BC Wildfire Service app.