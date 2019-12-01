A proposed affordable housing development that would be the tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island will be the centre of conversation at an open house on Tuesday. (Photo provided by Greater Victoria Housing Soceity)

Open house for proposed tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island

Colwood residents can have their say on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A proposed affordable housing development that would be the tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island will be the centre of conversation at an open house on Tuesday.

The Greater Victoria Housing Society has applied for redevelopment to essentially double the size of the Colwood Lodge to 100 affordable housing rental units, with 15 stories replacing its current four.

The building currently has one elevator that serves all its tenants and has barriers for those who need universal access to the main lobby, hallways, and some units.

RELATED: Tallest mass timber building in Vancouver Island could come to Colwood Corners

ALSO READ: Langford’s affordable housing ownership program has 21-family wait list

The building will aim to produce zero carbon emissions and be built to be at least 20 per cent more energy efficient, according to the developer.

Kaye Melliship, executive director of the Greater Victoria Housing Society, said they are hoping to lower utility bills for tenants.

The tower will be made with prefabricated mass timber panels instead of concrete and conventional wood construction.

“The base material is sourced from sustainably managed B.C. forests and is factory-fabricated,” said Sukh Johal of the Canadian Wood Council. “…therefore, [it can] be installed quicker and quieter compared to conventional framing practices.”

The development site will also include a 180-stall outdoor bicycle pavilion and a surface parking lot for the tenants. Plans for a second building of similar size would also be possible in the future.

The open house takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Juan de Fuca Senior Citizens Association, Room 201–1767 Island Hwy, from 6 to 8 p.m.

–with files from Shalu Mehta

Editor’s note: A previous version of the article incorrectly stated the number of stories in the new development. We apologize for the error and any confusion it may have caused.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Bank of Canada governor to serve as UN special envoy on ‘climate action’

Just Posted

Get into the festive spirit with a Ken Lavigne Christmas

There are two performances of the Christmas show at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 7

Colwood expands only public community garden in the city

16 more plots, a small shed for tools, and wheelchair access will be added

Saanich firefighter offers holiday safety tips

One in three fire deaths in Canada occurs between November and January

Victoria resident reflects on being diagnosed with HIV and cancer

World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 aims to break the stigma surrounding the disease

Saanich adds to green rink resurfacing fleet at Pearkes

The device creates bubble-free ice without the need for heat

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Most Read