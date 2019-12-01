Open house for proposed tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island

Colwood residents can have their say on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A proposed affordable housing development that would be the tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island will be the centre of conversation at an open house on Tuesday.

The Greater Victoria Housing Society has applied for redevelopment to essentially double the size of the Colwood Lodge to 100 affordable housing rental units, with 15 stories replacing its current four.

The building currently has one elevator that serves all its tenants and has barriers for those who need universal access to the main lobby, hallways, and some units.

The building will aim to produce zero carbon emissions and be built to be at least 20 per cent more energy efficient, according to the developer.

Kaye Melliship, executive director of the Greater Victoria Housing Society, said they are hoping to lower utility bills for tenants.

The tower will be made with prefabricated mass timber panels instead of concrete and conventional wood construction.

“The base material is sourced from sustainably managed B.C. forests and is factory-fabricated,” said Sukh Johal of the Canadian Wood Council. “…therefore, [it can] be installed quicker and quieter compared to conventional framing practices.”

The development site will also include a 180-stall outdoor bicycle pavilion and a surface parking lot for the tenants. Plans for a second building of similar size would also be possible in the future.

The open house takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Juan de Fuca Senior Citizens Association, Room 201–1767 Island Hwy, from 6 to 8 p.m.

–with files from Shalu Mehta

Editor’s note: A previous version of the article incorrectly stated the number of stories in the new development. We apologize for the error and any confusion it may have caused.

