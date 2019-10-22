Open house for Royal Beach tonight

The third open house to gather public input on Royal Beach takes place tonight (Oct. 22) from 6 to 8 p.m. at Royal Bay Secondary School at 3500 Ryder Hesjedal Way.

Seacliff Properties acquired the 134 acres of oceanfront lands at Royal Beach at the end of 2017 and submitted an application to amend the Official Community Plan and rezone the property, which includes 1.4 kilometres of shoreline earlier this year.

READ ALSO: Royal Bay Beach Park entrance takes a hit, gate crasher still sought

A variety of options including condominiums, town homes and single family homes has been proposed, complemented by a variety of non-residential space, including shops and services. About 50 acres of ocean view parkland is proposed as part of the development.

Community members will be able to review 10 identified special spaces that may include amenities such as a playground, band-shell or amphitheatre, barbecue and picnic area, public plaza, art installations, open park spaces, viewpoints, non-motorized boat rental, off-leash dog area, outdoor fitness stations, and volleyball courts.

For more information, visit royalbeach.ca.

