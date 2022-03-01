Open house March 3 to collect public input for Cedar Hill middle school in Saanich

Cedar Hill Middle School in Saanich has been approved for a seismically sound replacement. (Black Press Media file photo)

An open house at Cedar Hill middle school on Thursday (March 3) will allow the public to hear about and offer input on the creation of a seismically safe school.

Attendees who are encouraged to share their perspectives on the project as well as other topics impacting parents and students.

Key conversations will revolve around site plans, pick-up and drop-off options, traffic circulation, bike access, and amenities, according to a release from the Greater Victoria School District (SD61).

“Our board is really excited about this project and we want the community to feel involved at the early stages of planning,” said SD61 board chair Ryan Painter.

“We will continue to engage with the community throughout this process, in efforts to build an inclusive and welcoming school that will benefit all of our students and staff for many years to come.”

The drop-in format event will be followed up with another open house in spring, which will focus on building design, materials and aesthetics.

Cedar Hill has been given an H-1 seismic ranking, giving it a priority replacement standing.

The province announced $42.9 million for a low-carbon replacement for the school in July 2021 and the school district will contribute another $3.6 million, bringing the project total to $46.5 million.

The open house is happening Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Cedar Hill gymnasium.

Greater Victoria School DistrictSaanichsd61