Opposition leader Poilievre speaks to a packed Princeton Legion

Poilievre was in Princeton for an Axe the Tax Rally

The Princeton Hall of the Royal Canadian Legion was packed with nearly 400 people on Nov. 12, all gathered to hear the leader of Canada’s official opposition speak.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre held an Axe the Tax Rally to a full house starting at 6 p.m. after a stop in Penticton.

Earlier in the day, Poilievre toured Peerless Limited, and spoke with workers alongside Okanagan Conservative MPs Tracy Gray and Dan Albas.

Then Poilievre moved on to Princeton to address one of his most targeted issues, the carbon tax.

Penticton businessman Gary Johal, who is vying for the Federal Conservative candidacy for the region, brought his family to Princeton to meet with Poilievre.

“It was a fantastic turnout. People really want change in the country,” said Johal. “Pierre Poilievre talked about building economic opportunity and restoring the Canadian dream. “

Princeton resident Luigi Gino Del-Ciotto took to Facebook to share his experience with the leader of the opposition.

He said he had the opportunity to ask Poilievre about the division politics in this country has caused among friends and families.

“The divisions run so deep that they need to be filled, fixed, and healed. Pierre, do I have your promise that you will make this one of your priorities? I even have trouble talking to my own mother about politics these days,” Del-Ciotto asked.

He said that Poilievre responded by saying that he promised to work on healing the nation and that he recognized the divisions that Del-Ciotto was speaking about.

While multiple names have thrown themselves into the ring for the Conservative candidacy in the next federal election, including Johal and former B.C. Liberal/B.C. United MLA Dan Ashton, there have been no signs of a selection. Poilievre also declined to share whether there was a timeline for that decision.