A 15-year-old transient orca whale was spotted in the Inner Harbour around 10 a.m. Friday morning (File contributed/ Jackie Cowan, Earth Ocean Adventures)

Orca spotted in Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Shortly after 10 a.m. a transient whale was seen coming through the waterway

Traffic came to a standstill Friday morning in Victoria’s Inner Harbour when an orca was spotted in the waterway.

Capt. Jackie Cowan, owner of local whale watching and marine adventure company, Ocean Earth Adventures, was on her ship in the Wharf Street marina when her friend spotted the whale, prompting her to grab her camera and get a couple shots.

“He came in along the shoreline by Laurel Point, then headed towards the causeway before turning around and going the way he came,” she said.

ALSO READ: Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

The whale has been identified by two experts as TO65A2, a transient orca male born in 2004. TO65A2 is also known as Ooxjaa, which means “windy” in the Tlingit language.

Marty Goliath, a local whale watching captain said he’d seen the whale recently in Cowichan Bay.

Cowan said she had a suspicion she’d see whales in the harbour soon, after seeing especially low tides. Around the same time last year a pod of orcas was spotted in the Inner Harbour when waters were also low, she said.

VIDEO: Rare orca sighting at Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Josh McInnes, a marine mammal scientist and research coordinator with the Transient Killer Whale Project by Marine Life Studies, said the visit probably has more to do with the season than the water levels.

“All of the harbour seals, which are transient whales’ main prey, are having their pups right now so we usually see a huge spike in transient sightings,” McInnes said. “It’s not uncommon to see, there’s been a few occurrences of transients coming into the Inner Harbour.”

McInnes said that once the transient whale has hunted in an area it heads elsewhere pretty quickly.

“Transients are real roamers, being a top predator they don’t stay in one area too long because harbour seals will know they’re in the area,” McInnes said.

Transient orcas can travel more than 100 km in a day, and spend up to 90 per cent of their time foraging and traveling.

TO65A2 is the second calf of matriarch TO65, who has given birth to six surviving orcas.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman births baby girl on side of B.C. highway
Next story
Stolen Canadian flag had special meaning to Sooke family

Just Posted

Drunk driver parks car on Willows Beach

Cooler of empty beers found in car

West Shore RCMP swarms Thetis Lake after woman spotted with handgun

Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning with a replica handgun

Self-igniting vegetation possible cause of East Sooke’s wildfire

Fire estimated at three-hectares in size

Save-On-Foods opens its newest location in Victoria

Pandora Street location will feature grand opening promotions, fun all weekend long

Stolen Canadian flag had special meaning to Sooke family

The flag was a symbol for love of country and faith in the future

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman births baby girl on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

COLUMN: Graffiti is more than just a nuisance

Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association Graffiti, or tagging as it is… Continue reading

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have you already decided who you will vote for in the federal election?

In just over two months Canadians will head to the polls to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Most Read