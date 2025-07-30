Orphaned B.C. bear cubs settling into care after mom put down following attack

Captured after Maple Ridge incident, Castor and Lyra are a little shy: Critter Care Wildlife Society

Two orphaned bear cubs whose mother was killed in Maple Ridge have now received names.

Staff at Critter Care Wildlife Society, whom have taken over care of the bears, have named the boy cub Castor, and the girl cub Lyra.

It took weeks for volunteers to trap the two bear cubs and transported to the Langley wildlife society.

The cubs' mother was shot dead by police on June 12, after a woman came upon her while the mother bear was digging through garbage. The bear took a swipe at the woman's head, injuring her.

No fines were issued following a bear attack.

The first cub was trapped after the Conservation Officers Service used a drone to search for them in the first week of July. The second one was trapped on Sunday, July 13.

"They are still settling in and a little shy," said Critter Care online.

Kris Whitlock, with the Maple Ridge Black Bear Society, noted the cubs are now full time with all the other bears at the society and doing very well.

Critter care said caring for the bears is likely to cost about $5,000 to $6,000 for each cub – costs which start with capturing and transporting the orphaned animals, and then includes food and medical care.

Bears are released after the spring hunting season in coordination with the BC Conservation Officers Service, usually around June.

To donate or read more about Critter Care Wildlife Society go to: https://www.crittercarewildlife.org/