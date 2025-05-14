Osoyoos Indian Band revitalizing traditonal harvesting practices

The band is focusing on non-timber forest products

The Osoyoos Indian Band is building a path forward for sustainable use and commercialization of non-timber forest products. Sumac seeds are one of the many products available for harvesting.

Non-timber forest products (NTFP) provide a wealth of natural resources for the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB).

The land is respected, cherished and connected with tradition and identity for OIB, which offers more than timber, such as wild mushrooms, berries, plants, roots, seeds and tree barks that have held cultural, medicinal and economic value for Indigenous communities. OIB wants to build a path forward for the sustainable use and commercialization of NTFP through a project supported by the BC Indigenous Forest Bioeconomy Program.

The project started as a feasibility study into the commercial potential of NTFP and turned into an initiative once community members wanted to grow their connection with the land and traditional practices, according to Vincent Dufour, a registered professional forester with Silviculture and Private Managed Forest, and Siya Forestry.

"That shifted the focus from commercialization alone to something more holistic, revitalizing cultural knowledge, supporting food security, and improving foraging opportunities for members," he said.

One of the main goals of the project is to develop a full inventory of NTFP across the OIB traditional territory in the South Okanagan to the West Kootenays and surrounding regions. The work involves cataloguing where the different species grow and what is available seasonally, while at the same time identifying sensitive ecosystems that require protection. So far, over 160 NTFPs have been identified.

Dufour works alongside local community members and experts in mapping the abundance and availability of species such as mushrooms, soapberries, blackcap raspberries, wild mint, juniper and wild roses.

"It's a massive task, but it touches our hearts," he said. "We’re not just collecting data, we’re learning from elders, harvesters and knowledge keepers to ensure this work is respectful, accurate and valuable for future generations."

The project also involves hosting community events and field activities that offer first-hand experience for OIB members, and while the initiative is rooted in cultural beliefs and practices, future economic development is also on the table.

“There is definitely interest in the commercial side of things, especially around mushrooms and herbal plants,” Dufour said. “But we need to ensure it’s done in a way that respects sustainability, cultural protocols, and the land itself.”

Sustainability is a big concern, as commercial harvesting must be carefully managed to avoid overharvesting or disruption of the ecosystem. Other challenges include the lack of clear legislation around harvesting and commercial use of NTFP in B.C. and infrastructure, as ramping up production and bringing the goods to bigger markets will be difficult without proper processing, storage and distribution systems in place.

Dufour said that the project is laying the foundation for something long-term and the work they are doing is valuable, as it strengthens their connection to the land and "brings knowledge back to the community."

“It’s a return to what the First Nations communities have always known," he said. "The difference now is we’re creating the tools, the data and the systems to protect that knowledge and use it well.”