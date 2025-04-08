Ostrich shot ahead of Edgewood CFIA cull review

RCMP alerted after one of the elder birds, Sarah, killed on Universal Ostrich property by unknown person

Mere weeks before a decision is expected on whether hundreds of ostriches will be spared from a cull order, one of them was carelessly shot.

Universal Ostrich Farms reports that one of its elder ostriches, Sarah, was shot and killed March 21, with the incident reported to RCMP.

“The loss of Sarah is not just a tragedy for our farm, but for everyone who values the safety of animals," said Katie Pasitney, daughter of farm co-owner Karen Espersen. "We are focused on finding justice and preventing something like this from happening again.”

In addition to the death of what the owners called a healthy ostrich, the Edgewood farm continues to incur significant legal costs as it works to reverse a cull order issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Universal Ostrich Farms has confirmed that 67 of the farm's 468 large birds died of respiratory infection in December and early January but alleges that the remaining 400 birds are healthy and have developed herd immunity to the virus. Universal Ostrich Farms also reports that approximately 100 days have passed since an ostrich on its farm has died or been ill from a respiratory infection.

After conducting tests on the farm's deceased ostriches, the CFIA declared that highly pathogenic avian influenza exists in the area and designated the farm and surrounding area as a 'Non-commercial Restricted Zone,' and imposed quarantine and biosecurity orders. Most upsetting to the farm, the CFIA ordered that all 400 surviving birds be killed to prevent the spread of the virus.

"In domestic poultry, including ostriches, [disease management] is accomplished through timely depopulation of domestic birds on infected premises, implementing strong biosecurity measures, and properly disposing of carcasses from birds exposed to the disease," said CFIA in a statement about the ostrich farm.

Avian influenza, also called the bird flu or H5N1, is highly infectious among both captive and wild birds and can spread to mammals, including livestock and humans. While ostriches have demonstrated immunity to the virus, avian flu infections in poultry like chicken are lethal and can quickly kill entire flocks.

To challenge the cull decision with the Canadian Federal Court, an injunction was ordered Jan. 31, 2025.

A judicial review is scheduled for April 15 to 16.

Scott Anderson, Conservative candidate for the new federal riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee, travelled to Edgewood to investigate the Universal Ostrich Farm in February.

“I’ve taken a good look at this issue and I believe the peremptory cull ordered by the CFIA is a case of bureaucratic overreach,” Anderson said. “I’m satisfied that the PhD-level scientific expertise focused on this herd is worth listening to at the very least, and I believe the CFIA is not only making a mistake in this particular case, but its inspection routine should be looked at structurally."