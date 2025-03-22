Ottawa invests $200M in Indigenous Kitimat LNG project

Cedar LNG, with a price tag of $5.96 billion is expected to take four years to build

The proposed $6 billion Cedar LNG facility in Kitimat has received a $200 million injection from the federal government.

In an announcement Friday (March 21), the government said the investment is part of a strategy to diversify Canada’s export opportunities, support Indigenous economic reconciliation objectives and ensuring development is aligned with our climate and environmental goals."

“The need to build a resilient economy with new export opportunities for Canadian energy suppliers has never been clearer," said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

"Our international partners are looking for a reliable supplier of low-carbon energy sources, and Canada will be there to enable communities—and in this case, Indigenous partners—to be the stable provider they are looking for, while creating good jobs and driving economic growth.”

The proposed floating liquefied natural gas processing facility and marine export terminal is majority-owned by the Haisla Nation in partnership with the Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

From its inception the project has been touted as green with a plan to run the facility on B.C. hydroelectric power.

"Haisla values of sustainability and environmental protection are core to how Cedar LNG has been designed, and it will result in one of the most innovative LNG facilities in North America, with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world," said Haisla Chief Councillor Crystal Smith.

The project is expected to take four years.

The partnership claims it will create 300 local jobs at the height of construction and 100 permanent jobs following commissioning.