Ottawa man faces multiple charges after lockdown at Parliament Hill

The suspect is to appear in court today

An Ottawa man is expected in court today after his actions forced a lockdown at Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 5.

The man entered the East Block of Parliament Hill at 2:40 p.m. on April 5 and began uttering threats to the safety of those inside. The block was evacuated and Parliament Hill was put under a shelter in place order.

The Ottawa Police Service announced at 7:40 p.m. that the incident had ended. After many hours of negotiation, the man surrendered peacefully and was arrested on scene.

Multiple Ottawa Police Service and Parliamentary Police Service resources were deployed, including OPS CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives), Emergency Services Unit, K9, Tactical, Negotiators, Neighbourhood Resource Teams and Traffic.

Several packages were found in the area, searched and cleared by police. No explosives, weapons, or hazardous materials were found on the accused.

The 31-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with two counts of breaching probation, public mischief, and uttering threats to cause property damage. He is expected to appear in court today, April 6.