Ottawa pledges $2.5M to support B.C. businesses amid trade uncertainties

'Our best defence against these tariffs is to strengthen our local economies'

The federal government is investing $2.5 million to help B.C. businesses navigate tough trade conditions and tap into new global markets, officials announced in Kelowna on Wednesday (July 16).

The funding will be delivered through PacifiCan and was unveiled at Accelerate Okanagan by Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson, who also oversees Pacific Economic Development Canada. The announcement came following the Liberal government's Pacific Caucus meeting, held July 14-15, and hosted by Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr.

Robertson said the funding supports entrepreneurs at a time when global trade is more uncertain than ever.

“It’s a challenging time to take a big risk, to take a leap forward, than it was just a year or two ago,” he noted. “The trade war with the U.S., the new tariffs, and challenges that we have with trade agreements with our neighbours to the south are putting a whole lot of question marks in front of taking risk, and next steps with our businesses.”

The investment includes three major components aimed at making B.C. businesses more export-ready:

$1.2 million for Export Navigator, a PacifiCan program that pairs businesses with advisors who help them grow beyond Canadian borders. The new funding builds on nearly $5 million in previous federal investments.

$900,000 to help businesses understand and comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). The money will support expert advice and cover some of the technical costs of compliance.

Nearly $400,000 for workshops delivered by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, including one in Kelowna on Aug. 21, connecting local businesses with customs brokers, lawyers, and trade experts.

Kath Britton, Export Navigator Director of Program Operations, said the program is already working with over 500 B.C. businesses.

“Our advisors work one-on-one with businesses in their regions promoting export as a growth strategy, both interprovincial and internationally,” she said.

Last fiscal year, participating businesses saw $38 million in total revenue growth, with $15 million in added interprovincial exports and $23 million internationally.

Robertson said this is just the latest in a string of PacifiCan initiatives aimed at strengthening local economies while reducing reliance on U.S. trade.

“Our best defence against these tariffs is to strengthen our local economies, to invest in Canadian jobs and workers, and to forge stronger trade partnerships globally,” he said. “Businesses need more reliable federal partnership to support that work.”

He added that since 2021, PacifiCan has invested more than $47 million in 156 projects across B.C.’s Southern Interior, with over $37 million of that in Kelowna and surrounding communities.

“Places like the Okanagan create incredible opportunities in diverse industries, whether it’s tech, aerospace, agriculture, or tourism,” Robertson added.

Today’s announcement is part of the government’s plan to diversify trade and support Canadian companies on the global stage.

“This is a total investment of $3 million in initiatives that align with Canada's broader trade strategy,” Robertson said, noting contributions to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade’s trade accelerator programs earlier this year.

Kelowna entrepreneur Iain Cranston owns icInfrastructure which supports public and private sector clients with infrastructure asset management and business improvement efforts.

He pointed out that the U.S. is the best growth opportunity for his company.

“In Canada we’re serving 5,000 municipalities, in the U.S. there are 50,000 we can go to,” he added.

Cranston said Canada is about 10 years ahead of the U.S. in understanding infrastructure challenges.

“Including the right funding in place to help municipalities move forward. So very grateful for that stance, both from the federal government and also the provinces.”

Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr said he was glad to welcome his Liberal colleagues to the region during the two-day Pacific Caucus.

“So we could drill into the unique needs of the Okanagan and South Central British Columbia,” Fuhr said. “We’re different from the Lower Mainland, we’re different from the Island, and it’s important for us to get it right and understand what the problems are.”

Robertson praised B.C.'s role in the national economy.

“I say this with certainty now, and we were saying it yesterday with all of our MPs from around B.C., Canada needs B.C.”