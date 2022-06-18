People cheer during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, July 1, 2018. This year will see an "unprecedented and unique Canada Day" with a never-before-seen security posture in the city, says an Ottawa police officer on condition of anonymity at a technical briefing for media on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police says this year’s Canada Day will see ‘unprecedented’ security response

Increased security follows convoy protests seen in February

An Ottawa police officer says this year will see an “unprecedented and unique Canada Day” with a never-before-seen security posture in the city.

The officer says this year is the first time that Ottawa police will be the police of jurisdiction for the main Canada Day event.

Police and Canadian Heritage held a technical briefing today on plans for July 1 in which media were only allowed to participate on the condition that officials not be named.

Heritage says this year’s Canada Day celebrations will largely take place in LeBreton Flats Park in the city, along with events taking place in Place des Festivals Zibi in Gatineau.

The Ottawa police officer says it will get support from other municipal, provincial and federal police services, but will not discuss what services or level of support it is getting.

Ottawa and Gatineau police discussed their security plans as groups opposed to COVID-19 restrictions are planning to gather throughout downtown Ottawa and Parliament Hill for Canada Day.

— The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Highly suspicious’ kidnapping case could have been extortion plot B.C. court rules
Next story
Canadian summer camp operators facing post-pandemic staff shortages, climbing costs

Just Posted

Royal Bay Secondary School track athletes Cassandra McKinty, Quinn Starr, Rachel Reid, Ella Ballard, Genevieve Bacon, and Maja Music all made it to the provincial championships held in Langley June 9 through 11. (Courtesy of Andrew Johnson)
Royal Bay Secondary athletes make Colwood proud at provincial track meet

Watch out! Velma the Velociraptor had her choice of unsuspecting victims during Sidney’s Treat Street on Halloween Eve in 2019 organized by the Sidney Business Improvement Area. Council Monday renewed the five-year-agreement governing the special levy for the area.(Black Press media file photo)
Levy to support downtown Sidney renewed for another five years

A great blue heron, which is listed on the Species at Risk Act, waits for breakfast on an early morning in South Oak Bay between Kitty Islet and the Victoria Golf Club. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Federal report deems dogs the greatest risk to migratory birds

The West Shore RCMP say a woman reported missing June 17 has been found dead, and no criminality is suspected. (Black Press Media file photo)
Missing woman found dead: West Shore RCMP

Pop-up banner image ×