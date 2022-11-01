Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser makes an announcement in Ottawa on Friday, October 7, 2022. The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada per year, with a target of 500,000 by 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser makes an announcement in Ottawa on Friday, October 7, 2022. The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada per year, with a target of 500,000 by 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Ottawa reveals plan to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Move aimed to ensure Canada’s economic prosperity as the country struggles with a labour shortage

The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada, with a goal of seeing 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser revealed the new targets on Tuesday, saying the move was necessary to ensure Canada’s economic prosperity as the country struggles with a labour shortage resulting in 1 million job vacancies.

“Our plan has a focus on economic growth,” Fraser said during an event in North York, Ont. “And by the third year of this plan, 60 per cent of new immigrants will be admitted under economic immigration categories.”

The plan envisions a flood of new arrivals that will see 465,000 people arrive from outside the country in 2023, rising to 500,000 in 2025, with a heavy emphasis on admitting people based on work skills or experience.

At the same time, Ottawa is planning a more moderate increase in the number of family members who will be admitted into the country, and an overall decrease in the number of refugees.

Fraser sought to defuse criticism of the latter by noting that Canada was a world leader in resettling refugees in recent years, including Syrians, Ukrainians and Afghans fleeing conflict in their home countries.

He also promised the government is prepared to handle what will be an unprecedented influx of applications from prospective immigrants wanting to come to Canada, with hundreds of new staff and other changes to speed the process.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has previously been criticized for a backlog of applications from immigrants and prospective permanent residents.

The new plan comes days after Statistics Canada reported 23 per cent of people in the country are landed immigrants or permanent residents, which is the highest-ever percentage and top among G7 nations.

By 2041, Statistics Canada projects as many as 34 per cent of people in Canada will be immigrants.

—Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada seeks to increase immigration over next three years even as pandemic rages on

Immigration

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Feds looked to international missing persons commission for help on unmarked graves
Next story
Surrey RCMP had 7-member team on McCallum’s foot injury allegation, court hears

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP seeks more suspects and witnesses to a stabbing and assault reported Oct. 28 on the Galloping Goose. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP arrest 2 teens after Langford youth gathering turns violent

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Basketball legend Steve Nash fired as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

Chan Hon Goh will lead her ambassador program aimed at increasing access to ballet in Victoria on Nov. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh brings ambassador program to Victoria

Outgoing Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps (left) and former mayor Gretchen Brewin plant a Garry Oak tree in the Mayor’s Grove in Beacon Hill Park during a past event. Beacon Hill Park will be busy this Sunday for Victoria’s tree appreciation event. (File photo by Derek Ford)
Victoria tree appreciation event will take place at Beacon Hill Park this Sunday