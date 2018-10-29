(Max Pixel)

Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers

Employers would need to ensure women, men under federal jurisdiction get paid for same value of work

The Liberal government is introducing long-awaited pay equity legislation for federally regulated employees.

Under the proposed system, employers would need to examine their compensation practices and ensure women and men in workplaces that fall under federal jurisdiction receive equal pay for work of equal value.

It would apply to all federally regulated employers with 10 or more workers.

This includes some private-sector employers, the federal public service, parliamentary workplaces, and the offices of the prime minister and other ministers.

The act obliges employers to establish a pay equity plan within three years of the legislation coming into force.

Employers would also have to identify job classes, evaluate work, and compare compensation associated with similar jobs dominated by men and women respectively.

