Grant McKenzie, director of communications at Our Place Society, sorts through a box of donated hats, gloves and scarfs.

Our Place runs out of gloves, sends out alert

The organization has enough scarves and toques

Our Place Society has run out of gloves and is asking the public for help.

According to a tweet posted Monday, the clothing department at the shelter put out an alert asking for more gloves.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Snow falls on the Capital Regional District

The tweet also states that Our Place has enough toques and scarves.

READ ALSO: Sidney woman facing eviction receives offers of help, but also questions about honesty

Gloves can be dropped off at 919 Pandora Ave. anytime, as people are at the reception desk at all hours.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CRD says Victoria needs to plan for earthquakes after calculating waste from Plaza Hotel fire
Next story
Greater Victoria drivers, cyclists warned of low visibility, slippery road conditions

Just Posted

More snow expected for Greater Victoria

Up to 15 centimetres of snow expected overnight Tuesday

Schools open for session across Greater Victoria

Some bus routes may be delayed, altered due to slippery conditions

Greater Victoria drivers, cyclists warned of low visibility, slippery road conditions

Region’s roads still slick as temperatures stay below freezing

CRD says Victoria needs to plan for earthquakes after calculating waste from Plaza Hotel fire

1,400 tonnes of debris from the arson had to be specially disposed of due to asbestos

Our Place runs out of gloves, sends out alert

The organization has enough scarves and toques

VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

The attack killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Baynes Sound Connector ferry avoids crossing paths with drifting oyster rafts

A visual estimate at the time suggests it was more than a kilometer away from the vessel.

‘It was mayhem’: Storm causes huge damage at Vancouver Island marina

Boat crashes ashore, 150 feet of breakwater crumbles at the Beachcomber Marina in Nanoose Bay

Natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. will proceed despite protests, Horgan says

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Most Read