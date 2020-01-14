Our Place runs out of gloves, sends out alert

The organization has enough scarves and toques

Grant McKenzie, director of communications at Our Place Society, sorts through a box of donated hats, gloves and scarfs.

Our Place Society has run out of gloves and is asking the public for help.

According to a tweet posted Monday, the clothing department at the shelter put out an alert asking for more gloves.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Snow falls on the Capital Regional District

The tweet also states that Our Place has enough toques and scarves.

READ ALSO: Sidney woman facing eviction receives offers of help, but also questions about honesty

Gloves can be dropped off at 919 Pandora Ave. anytime, as people are at the reception desk at all hours.

Just received an alert from Clothing that we have run out of gloves. We are good for toques and scarves, but need gloves. They can be dropped off at 919 Pandora Avenue anytime. We have people on reception 24/7 #yyj #yyjweather pic.twitter.com/zEW5aQcW2z — Our Place Society (@ourplacesociety) January 13, 2020



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.