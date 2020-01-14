Our Place runs out of gloves, sends out alert

Our Place Society has run out of gloves and is asking the public for help.
According to a tweet posted Monday, the clothing department at the shelter put out an alert asking for more gloves.
The tweet also states that Our Place has enough toques and scarves.
Gloves can be dropped off at 919 Pandora Ave. anytime, as people are at the reception desk at all hours.
— Our Place Society (@ourplacesociety) January 13, 2020
