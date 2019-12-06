Our Place Society asks for men’s clothing donations

Victoria’s Our Place Society is seeking more donations of men’s clothing. (Pixabay)

Victoria’s Our Place Society is asking the public to help out with men’s clothing donations.

The non-profit says about 80 per cent of its clients are men – but finding much-needed coats, pants, shoes and socks can be difficult since men’s fashion doesn’t move as quickly as women’s – meaning less donations.

“The biggest need always tends to be men’s clothing because men simply don’t go through as much clothing,” says Our Place Society director of communications Grant McKenzie. “[Men’s clothing] doesn’t change with the seasons. Men hold onto their clothes.”

McKenzie says the organization is looking for gently used, clean jeans, T-shirts, shirts, socks and men’s shoes.

He says people who are living on the street often don’t have access to laundry facilities because of cost and scarcity of facilities.

“Clean, fresh, dry clothing becomes essential,” he says.

Donations have slowed slightly, but the need remains, according to McKenzie. He hopes the community will dig into their hearts – and closets – to help out those in need.

In person donations are accepted at Our Place Society (919 Pandora Ave). Learn more about supporting Our Place Society at ourplacesociety.com.